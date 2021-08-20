Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $328.80 Million Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,640,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403,950 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.47% of Upwork worth $328,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Upwork by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after purchasing an additional 610,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Upwork by 150.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,910 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 123.8% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 27.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,932,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,500,000 after purchasing an additional 415,685 shares in the last quarter. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.35 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $224,891.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,115,933.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,759. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.