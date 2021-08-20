Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $454.46 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140,920 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.50% of Zillow Group worth $454,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,826 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2,471.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.74 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.79.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.96.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

