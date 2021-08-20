Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $507.88 Million Stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,132,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,526 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 8.89% of Vroom worth $507,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vroom by 6,705.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vroom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vroom by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Vroom by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,945,888 shares of company stock worth $85,052,850. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

