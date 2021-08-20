Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $633.45 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173,241 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 7.03% of Service Co. International worth $633,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 66.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $63.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,197,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,803 shares of company stock worth $29,948,804. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

