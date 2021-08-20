Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $661.81 Million Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,058 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 10.03% of Redfin worth $661,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 17.5% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,218,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth $219,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.72 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $47,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $73,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,598,949 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.