Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,425,047 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.07% of Yatsen worth $113,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YSG stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.98. Yatsen Holding Limited has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YSG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

