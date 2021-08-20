Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 8.29% of Lemonade worth $557,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMND. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Lemonade by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 65,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 65.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 443,220 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.45. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

