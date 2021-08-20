Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,157,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,921,133 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Vale worth $436,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Vale by 7.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Vale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vale by 17.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.8803 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

