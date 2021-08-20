Baillie Gifford & Co. Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,649,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,808,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $16,543,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $15,476,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $10,551,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $5,024,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $4,254,000.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

