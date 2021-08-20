Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 1,113,235 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113,235 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.35% of Berkeley Lights worth $100,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLI shares. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $567,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $152,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,993 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.51.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. Analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

