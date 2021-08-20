Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 129,543 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,857,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,543 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 5.29% of Stericycle worth $347,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 414.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 191.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Stericycle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 34.3% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 40.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stericycle stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRCL. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

