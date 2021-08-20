Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 167,292 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,454,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,292 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.34% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $252,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 63,523 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,888,000 after buying an additional 2,423,734 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KC opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KC shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

