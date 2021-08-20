Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 24,765 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 10.84% of LendingTree worth $305,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,751,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LendingTree by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.29.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $162.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.01 and a beta of 1.51. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.14 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

