Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 395,377 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723,360 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 395,377 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.16% of Credicorp worth $208,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Westwood Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,137,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after buying an additional 899,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,776,000 after buying an additional 259,087 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,184,000 after buying an additional 224,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 272,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,234,000 after purchasing an additional 206,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.43.

BAP stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.