Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 448,426 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,426 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 9.76% of Jumia Technologies worth $291,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 71.9% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 134,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 56,354 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 92.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

