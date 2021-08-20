Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 524,793 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,865,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,793 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.69% of Cloudera worth $124,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter worth $1,578,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter worth $176,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter worth $3,889,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cloudera by 88.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cloudera by 139.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,965 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.94 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

