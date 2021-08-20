Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 55,761 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,761 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.67% of Penumbra worth $367,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. increased their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,003 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PEN opened at $255.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 593.63, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.43. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.