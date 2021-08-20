Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 74,595 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.08% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $267,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $217,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 578,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $127.42 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

