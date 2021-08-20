Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 81,633 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,186,523 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 81,633 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.12% of HDFC Bank worth $159,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 29,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 796,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,235,000 after purchasing an additional 242,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 165,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.57. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.