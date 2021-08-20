Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases Shares of 2,821,956 Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,821,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,906,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.81% of Zymergen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on ZY. William Blair lowered shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Zymergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of ZY opened at $9.86 on Friday. Zymergen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

