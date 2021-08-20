Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,976,733 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,158,508 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.46% of Banco Bradesco worth $230,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.2% during the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 31.7% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

