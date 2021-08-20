Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.12% of Markel worth $510,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,255.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,217.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,288.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.70.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

