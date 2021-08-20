Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,939,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,038,922 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.68% of EOG Resources worth $328,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,739 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 5,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

