Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 171,592 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,470,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171,592 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.36% of MakeMyTrip worth $74,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMYT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.22. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.