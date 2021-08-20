Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 8,425 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $110,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 396.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,568,000 after purchasing an additional 552,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,248,000 after purchasing an additional 533,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $194.06 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.78. The company has a market cap of $169.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

