Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.7% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,187.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,477.07. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

