Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS BLHEY opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62. Bâloise has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $17.63.

About Bâloise

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

