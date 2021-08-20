bAlpha Reaches Market Cap of $585,930.88 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for $32.55 or 0.00066416 BTC on major exchanges. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $585,930.88 and $822,040.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bAlpha has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00057610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.83 or 0.00825984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00049090 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002088 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

BALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

