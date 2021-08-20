Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Up 15.0% in July

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,862,900 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 6,835,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BPCGF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

