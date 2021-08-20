Bancroft Fund Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

BCV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. 6,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,711. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04. Bancroft Fund has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,814.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bancroft Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Bancroft Fund were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

