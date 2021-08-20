Band Protocol (BAND) Price Hits $8.47 on Major Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $8.47 or 0.00017224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $298.06 million and approximately $57.67 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.19 or 0.00828051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00049250 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.