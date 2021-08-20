Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 233,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 175,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 729.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91,483 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ BOTJ remained flat at $$14.39 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,384. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.