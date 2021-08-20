Bank OZK Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank OZK lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.7% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,704,000 after buying an additional 973,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,587,000 after acquiring an additional 703,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,289,000 after acquiring an additional 522,528 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after acquiring an additional 884,584 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 522,511 shares of company stock worth $74,569,260 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,381. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $355.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.