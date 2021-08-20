Bank OZK Has $1.24 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.67. The company had a trading volume of 99,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,859. The firm has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

