Bank OZK Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank OZK decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,771. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.66. The firm has a market cap of $472.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

