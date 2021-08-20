Bank OZK Purchases 3,262 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank OZK increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Target were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Target by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 58.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $8.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.42. 301,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,106. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,912 shares of company stock worth $8,431,116. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.