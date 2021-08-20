Bank OZK Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank OZK reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.5% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.8% in the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 107.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,291,461 shares of company stock worth $315,289,229 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.49. The firm has a market cap of $259.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

