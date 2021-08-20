Bank OZK Sells 41,575 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank OZK decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,575 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.95. 716,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,960,930. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.