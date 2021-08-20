Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Short Interest Update

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 33,363 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 300,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWFG stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,182. The company has a market cap of $235.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.56. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $31.98.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.