Bao Finance Price Down 10.8% This Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $29.82 million and approximately $477,523.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00059608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00140498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00150257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,893.07 or 0.99416597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.71 or 0.00904664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.78 or 0.00724605 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

