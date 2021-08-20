Bao Finance Reaches Market Cap of $29.89 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $29.89 million and approximately $803,154.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00057824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00137132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00148654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,820.81 or 0.99823468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.17 or 0.00920451 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.30 or 0.00718310 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

