Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at HSBC

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at HSBC from $38.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Baozun alerts:

BZUN stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04. Baozun has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baozun by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Baozun by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.