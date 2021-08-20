Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at HSBC

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at HSBC from $38.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.
BZUN stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04. Baozun has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baozun by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Baozun by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
