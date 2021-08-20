Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY)

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of CLLNY stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 57,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,375. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.76. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

