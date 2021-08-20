Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 720.60 ($9.41). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 711.20 ($9.29), with a volume of 1,235,902 shares traded.

BDEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 809 ($10.57) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 764.27 ($9.99).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 709.05.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.