Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 720.60 ($9.41). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 711.20 ($9.29), with a volume of 1,235,902 shares traded.

BDEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 809 ($10.57) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 764.27 ($9.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 709.05.

About Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

