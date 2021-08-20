Base Protocol (BASE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00004302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $21,875.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00058878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.77 or 0.00857232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00109141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00048475 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 773,640 coins and its circulating supply is 571,420 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.