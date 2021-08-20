Basic Attention Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.15 Billion (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $222.74 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.02 or 0.00846511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00048771 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

BAT is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,832,620 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

