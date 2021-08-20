Basilea Pharmaceutica AG to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.95) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BPMUF)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Basilea Pharmaceutica in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Basilea Pharmaceutica’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPMUF opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $494.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.39. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $61.00.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

