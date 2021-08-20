Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Update

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BXRX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.52. 33,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,216. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

