Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 9,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.19. 3,284,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,700. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.54 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after buying an additional 451,813 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Baxter International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Baxter International by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 813,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,617,000 after buying an additional 221,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after buying an additional 186,142 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

