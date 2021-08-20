Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Erste Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMWYY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $30.26 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

